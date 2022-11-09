The Two Cubas

Not Available

This documentary follows the story of Jose Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez, two gay friends living in Cuba. One is a professional dancer, while the other works in tourism. Rodriguez has toured the world, but is content settling down in his home country. Luis is quite the opposite. He's determined to visit a friend in Germany and possibly try to escape his homeland for good. But things aren't so easy getting out of Cuba, nor easy surviving as a gay man in a country that enforces rules that are far stricter than most other countries. But Luis is determined to change his life, even if it could mean leaving his best friend behind.