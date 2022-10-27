1947

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 1947

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Struggling artist Geoffrey Carroll meets Sally while on holiday in the country. A romance develops, but he doesn't tell her he's already married. Suffering from mental illness, Geoffrey returns home where he paints an impression of his wife as the angel of death and then promptly poisons her. He marries Sally but after a while he finds a strange urge to paint her as the angel of death too and history seems about to repeat itself.

Cast

Barbara StanwyckSally Morton Carroll
Alexis SmithCecily Latham
Nigel BruceDr. Tuttle
Isobel ElsomMrs. Latham
Patrick O'MooreCharles Pennington
Ann CarterBeatrice Carroll

