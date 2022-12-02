The two-thumbed hand

Not Available

Three sequences of approximately five minutes each. The first one, Base 12, argues that in the distant past, man had indeed six fingers and two thumbs. This is based on paleontological elements and analysis of the duodecimal system. The second sequence, Corpus Callosum, starts with the hypothesis that the evolutionary process will lead mankind to a hand with six fingers and two thumbs, more appropriate to the art of painting. The speaker reviews the changes that such an evolution would require from the brain. The third sequence, Searching Researcher, shows a scientist at work, answering with much reluctance an imaginary interviewer. He questions the possibility of popularizing his work on the hand with six fingers and two thumbs and criticizes, with much condescension, the general public’s concern for practical implementations of his research.