The Theatre Royal Masterclass Trust and the Royal British Legion presents The Two Worlds of Charlie F, a soldier’s view of service, injury and recovery. Moving from the war in Afghanistan, through the dream world of morphine-induced hallucinations, to the physio rooms of Headley Court, the play explores the consequences of injury, both physical and psychological, and its effects on others as the soldiers fight to win the new battle for survival at home. Taken from the personal experiences of wounded, injured and sick service personnel The Two Worlds of Charlie F is a darkly comic, authentic and uplifting tale of survival, made even more powerful by the soldiers performing it themselves. Although the play is inspired by actual experiences, the names of the characters have been changed. A play by Owen Sheers Directed by Stephen Rayne Composed by Jason Carr Designed by Anthony Lamble Lighting Design William Reynolds Filmed by Uppercut Films Ltd