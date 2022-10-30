The Two Worlds of Jennie Logan

Not Available

This movie is about a woman who is trying to rebuild her shattered marriage. She and her husband move to an old Victorian style home, where she finds a beautiful dress in the attic, which has a tear in the shoulder. She has the dress repaired. When she tries it on in the restored attic, she suddenly finds herself in another era. This time travel seems to happen whenever she wears the dress. She learns the house was once owned by an artist who died under mysterious circumstances. She meets the artist and eventually falls in love with him. Knowing what she does about his fate, can her love save him and change history?