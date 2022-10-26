The Ugly Dachshund

The Garrisons (Dean Jones and Suzanne Pleshette) are the "proud parents" of three adorable dachshund pups -- and one overgrown Great Dane named Brutus, who nevertheless thinks of himself as a dainty dachsie. His identity crisis results in an uproarious series of household crises that reduce the Garrisons' house to shambles -- and viewers to howls of laughter!
|Suzanne Pleshette
|Fran Garrison
|Charles Ruggles
|Dr. J. L. Pruitt
|Kelly Thordsen
|Officer Carmody
|Parley Baer
|Mel Chadwick
|Charles Lane
|Judge
|Robert Kino
|Mr. Toyama
