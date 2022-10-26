1966

The Ugly Dachshund

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

February 15th, 1966

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

The Garrisons (Dean Jones and Suzanne Pleshette) are the "proud parents" of three adorable dachshund pups -- and one overgrown Great Dane named Brutus, who nevertheless thinks of himself as a dainty dachsie. His identity crisis results in an uproarious series of household crises that reduce the Garrisons' house to shambles -- and viewers to howls of laughter!

Cast

Suzanne PleshetteFran Garrison
Charles RugglesDr. J. L. Pruitt
Kelly ThordsenOfficer Carmody
Parley BaerMel Chadwick
Charles LaneJudge
Robert KinoMr. Toyama

