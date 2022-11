Not Available

A mother dinosaur hatches three little cuties, but the fourth is "ugly." He gets an inferiority complex because his brothers won't play with him, and they treat him meanly. When a big sabertooth tiger comes along, the baby dinosaur begs the predator to eat him. The little dino says, "Eat me, eat me....I have a face that even a mother couldn't love." The "ugly dino" ends up saving the day, and his mother showers him with kisses and hugs.