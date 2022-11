Not Available

Summer's here, and school's out! It's time for the farm's youngest animals to join Mariano the rooster at summer camp in the woods, where the Ugly Duckling and friends learn about the mysteries of nature. Among their many exciting adventures, the gang discovers an enchanted forest with strange mansions and goofy goblins. Based on the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, this animated treat is aimed at kids age 8 and younger.