The Ukraine Hoax is a documentary detailing the shady origins of America’s Ukraine problem and how the two nations meddled in each other’s elections, at the cost of 130 lives. After three years of failed investigations into Trump campaign connections to the Kremlin, the documentary ties impeachment to the Russia hoax and introduces important new participants – shady diplomats, corrupt politicians, treacherous snipers, and a billionaire in the background. It’s a tale only Michael Caputo could tell: a former aide to candidate Donald Trump whose close ties to the former Soviet Union put him in the crosshairs of federal investigators.