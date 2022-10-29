The Ukrainians: Battle for Donetsk Airport

Not Available

Documentary tells about specific phases of the battle for the Donetsk airport and about the fighters of Ukrainian Volunteer corps in Pisky. The film presents the war in its extreme concentration – adrenaline, humor, pain, anguish, and courage tightly packed into 82 minutes of screen time. It shows scenes of battle, the evacuation of the wounded, the capture of the new terminal, and civilians, who live near the fighting’s epicenter. It features death and frontline humor, and a bit of philosophical discussions as well.