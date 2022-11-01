The Ultimate Betrayal: A Survivor's Journey

Not Available

Donna Roman Hernandez exposes her family's 40-year secret of domestic violence that had life-altering consequences for her entire family. Donna felt bound to keep this abuse a secret as she survived more than two attempts by her father to end her life. This edgy, empowering documentary is about a "woman in blue" who suffered in silence and lived under the shadows of violence from an abusive father who physically and emotionally terrorized her, her mother, and her siblings. She broke her silence about the domestic violence in her family after the death of her mother. Donna directed and produced herself in this documentary as she exposes the lifetime of domestic violence she witnessed her mother endure during her 48-year marriage and chronicles the abuse she and her siblings suffered at the hands of their father, a WWII veteran. Donna hopes to bring public awareness to the cycle of domestic violence and to empower other survivors of abuse to leave their batterers.