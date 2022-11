Not Available

Over 30 songs including:Detroit/With A Song In My Heart/The Candy Man/What Kind Of Fool Am I/Bad/Music Of The Night/All That Jazz/Sailor Boy/Ring Them Bells/Mon Amour/Caberet/Where Or When/For Once In My Life/Mack The Knife/One More For My Baby/My Way/Style/Talk To The Animals/Money Money/I've Got You (Under My Skin)/I've Gotta Be Me/Birth Of The Blues/The Lady Is A Tramp/And The World Goes Round/That's Where We belong (New York)/New York,New York