When martial arts champion Pinoy (Shishir Inocalla) travels to America, his fighting skills are put to the test when he finds himself in the middle of a violent gang war. Forced into sudden street combat against fierce members of the Crazy Dragons gang, Pinoy saves the life of Jesse (Ernie Reyes, Jr. - Red Sonja,The Last Dragon). Impressed with Pinoy's amazing fighting abilities and grateful for his life, Jesse befriends the stranger, introducing him to his father.