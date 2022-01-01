Not Available

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn Finale (also known as The Ultimate Fighter 19 Finale) was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It took place on July 6, 2014 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was headlined by a third bout between former UFC Lightweight Champions Frankie Edgar and B.J. Penn. The two previously met at UFC 112 and again at UFC 118 with Edgar winning both fights via unanimous decision. Also featured on the card were the finals from The Ultimate Fighter: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn in middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.