The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale (also known as The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale) was a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that was held on December 1, 2017 at Park Theater in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area. Sijara Eubanks was expected to face Nicco Montaño in the finals of the season to determine the inaugural UFC Women's Flyweight Champion. However on the day of weigh ins, Eubanks was ruled medically ineligible for the card after a visit to the hospital overnight for allegedly miscalculating her weight cut, which led promotion officials to replace her with Roxanne Modafferi. A women's flyweight bout between promotional newcomer Priscila Cachoeira and former Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion Lauren Murphy was expected to take place at the event. However, the pairing never materialized due to alleged visa issues for Cachoeira.