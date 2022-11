Not Available

The Ultimate Fighter 3 Finale was a mixed martial arts event held by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on June 24, 2006. Featured were the finals from The Ultimate Fighter 3 in both the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions as well as a main event between Kenny Florian and Sam Stout. During the event Randy Couture was inducted in to the UFC Hall of Fame and the return of Jens Pulver was announced.