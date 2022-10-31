Not Available

When John Taylor Gatto resigned from his job, he did so on the Op-Ed page of the Wall Street Journal. At the time, he was NYC and New York State School Teacher of the Year. The Ultimate History Lesson is a five-hour interview session memorializing Gatto's research, publications and life experiences, which forms an impeccable resource and reference library of the Underground History of American Education. Each hour focuses on examining the evolution of ideas which manifest today in the phenomenon of "public schooling". By dissecting the history and presenting you with the references, you're left at the end of each hour with a copious amount of information from which you can continue your own personal journey of discovery. With more than 200 footnotes and more than 30 book references contained in its entirety, this unique interview provides you with the primary sources, quotes, links, and suggested resources to expedite your own open-source education.