In this program we look at the development of the Bf 109 which flew in all theaters of conflict in which the Luftwaffe was involved. More Bf 109s were built than any other fighter of the era. After the war the Spanish Air Force continued to operate them but powered by the engine of its great wartime adversary the Spitfire’s Rolls Royce Merlin. Also featured are the ME 262, Bf110, and ME 169 Komet.