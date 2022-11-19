The Ultimate Ride-Shaun White

Not Available

Olympic gold medalist and action sports superstar Shaun White ventures into the remote mountains of Japan. An unlikely tour guide on a snowboard, White tries to escape the media crush and reconnect with his snowboarding origins in the back-country, reflecting on the wonders - and drags - of being one of the world's most famous athletes at age 21. With a climax at the most prestigious contest of the season, White grapples with success, uncertainty and new challenges, but ultimately must decide for himself what's truly worth winning.