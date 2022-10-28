The Ultimate Vampire

Not Available

"Vampire Buster" Lam Ching-Ying returns as Master Gao in this vampire-filled adventure. Here, he joins forces with his colleagues in ridding the world of restless ghosts, and he, himself, does battle with dozens of jumping Chinese vampires and creepy-looking zombies. Meanwhile, he must also deal with his corrupted senior colleague and a beautiful female ghost, who befriended his two pupils.