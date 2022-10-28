The Ultimate Vampire

"Vampire Buster" Lam Ching-Ying returns as Master Gao in this vampire-filled adventure. Here, he joins forces with his colleagues in ridding the world of restless ghosts, and he, himself, does battle with dozens of jumping Chinese vampires and creepy-looking zombies. Meanwhile, he must also deal with his corrupted senior colleague and a beautiful female ghost, who befriended his two pupils.
|Lam Ching-Ying
|Master Chiu
|Chin Siu-Ho
|Charleson
|Carrie Ng
|Li
|Lau Shun
|Uncle Kin
|Ronald Wong Ban
|Wanchai
|Karel Wong Chi-Yeung
|Kin's assistant
View Full Cast >