Two foolish and frivolous guys cause suffering for the whole youth union at the factory. It was already decided to dismiss Anatoly Grachkin and his friend Victor Gromoboev but they are taken under the wing by Nadia Berestova, a diminutive funny woman, known as the popular one at the plant. At first, Nadia took it with reluctance and apprehension, but gradually this commission became the most important thing in her life.