The Unbearable Lightness of Being

Tomas is a doctor and a lady-killer in 1960s Czechoslovakia, an apolitical man who is struck with love for the bookish country girl Tereza; his more sophisticated sometime lover Sabina eventually accepts their relationship and the two women form an electric friendship. The three are caught up in the events of the Prague Spring (1968), until the Soviet tanks crush the non-violent rebels; their illusions are shattered and their lives change forever.
|Daniel Day-Lewis
|Tomas
|Juliette Binoche
|Tereza
|Lena Olin
|Sabina
|Derek de Lint
|Franz
|Stellan Skarsgård
|The Engineer
|Erland Josephson
|The Ambassador
View Full Cast >