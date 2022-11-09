The Unbroken

Not Available

Sarah Campbell has to start her life over again after a messy divorce leaves her broken, lost, and alone for the first time in years. Having to live in a dumpy apartment complex with some interesting people is the least of her worries when strange things begin to happen in her new home including visions of a little boy in the mirrors. Passing them off as her "crazy imagination", things intensify when Sarah starts to have nightmares about being murdered and tossed into a shallow grave by a "shadowy figure".