1910

The Unchanging Sea

  • Drama

Release Date

May 4th, 1910

In this story set at a seaside fishing village and inspired by a Charles Kingsley poem, a young couple's happy life is turned about by an accident. The husband, although saved from drowning, loses his memory. A child is on the way, and soon a daughter is born to his wife. We watch the passage of time, as his daughter matures and his wife ages. The daughter becomes a lovely young woman, herself ready for marriage. One day on the beach, the familiarity of the sea and the surroundings triggers a return of her father's memory, and we are reminded that although people age and change, the sea and the ways of the fisherfolk remain eternal.

Cast

Linda ArvidsonThe Fisherman's Wife
Mary PickfordThe Daughter as an Adult
Gladys EganThe Daughter as Small Child
Charles WestThe Daughter's Sweetheart
Dell HendersonThe Rescuer
Kate BruceVillager

