The Uncrowned Heart

This comedy is set in the tiny and fictitious state of Sachenia, located close to the Alps. The sleepy and provincial region has magnificent landscape and beautiful old buildings, and is one of Central Europe's best kept secrets. The hero of this cheerful and ironical story is Rudolph VIII, the last regent of the tiny state, who was forced to abdicate several years beforehand. He still proudly wears his royal title even though his kingdom has become increasingly tinier over the years, and is now little more than a city state. Rudolph lives in exile. Rather than choosing some faraway place to live, he decided to reside just beyond the borders of his country.