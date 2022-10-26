1969

The Undefeated

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 1969

Studio

20th Century Fox

After the Civil War, ex-Union Colonel John Henry Thomas and ex-Confederate Colonel James Langdon are leading two disparate groups of people through strife-torn Mexico. John Henry and company are bringing horses to the unpopular Mexican government for $35 a head while Langdon is leading a contingent of displaced southerners, who are looking for a new life in Mexico after losing their property to carpetbaggers. The two men are eventually forced to mend their differences in order to fight off both bandits and revolutionaries, as they try to lead their friends and kin to safety.

Cast

Rock HudsonColonel James Langdon
Antonio AguilarGeneral Rojas
Roman GabrielBlue Boy
Marian McCargoAnn
Lee MeriwetherMargaret
Merlin OlsenLittle George

View Full Cast >

Images