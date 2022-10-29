Not Available

The Underachievers

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Danny Warren is a former minor-league shortstop that becomes a narc to uncover drug dealing in this situation comedy. Investigating at a high-school adult-education class, he falls for the tempting teacher. He joins a colorful group of characters that includes ex-cons, illegal aliens, and brain-dead baby boomers that cause more trouble than their younger counterparts. Swimming classes and wine tastings serve as background for a series of comic catastrophes.

Cast

Edward AlbertDanny Warren
Barbara CarreraKatherine
Michael PatakiMurphy
Vic TaybackCoach
Mark BlankfieldKline
James Van PattenTodd (as Jimmy Van Patten)

