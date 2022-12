Not Available

Unreasonable rhymes, preposterous characters and enchanting music come together in this remarkable animated short film of twenty-five delightful, surreal songs. Featuring music by Bend with a star line-up of New Zealand artists: Neil Finn, Tim Finn, Don McGlashan, Bic Runga, Boh Runga, The Topp Twins, Dave Dobbyn, Jenny Morris, Renée Geyer, John Clarke, Ché Fu, King Kapisi and Chris Knox.