Popular theater company director Yuuji Kaieda (Yoshikuni Dochin) secretly marries and lives with his lover Aki (Rin Takanashi). Aki is the main actress of the theater company. Aki’s younger sister Haruna (Anna Ishibashi) then appears. In the past, Yuuji and Haruna had a secret intimate relationship. Yuuji tries to keep his distance from Haruna because of this. Soon, Yuuji and Aki's secret is disclosed.