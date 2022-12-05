The Unfinished Fight of Seldom Seen Sleight

Not Available

Ken Sleight watched the place he called home, Glen Canyon on the Colorado River in Utah, slowly drown under the waters of Lake Powell. That loss changed him from an old-school conservative into an environmental activist who will do anything to protect the canyons of the American Southwest. He’s faced down raging bulldozers from the back of his horse. Monkey wrenched? He’ll never tell – but he was the inspiration for Seldom Seen Smith in his buddy Ed Abbey’s classic book THE MONKEY WRENCH GANG. Now in his 90s, he’s still fighting for Glen Canyon Dam to be brought down and the Colorado River to run free. Climate change may make that a real possibility. The film features Ken Sleight, Colorado River Keeper John Weisheit, activist Tim DeChristopher, and never-before-seen footage of Glen Canyon as it was by filmmaker Bill Adams.