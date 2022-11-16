The Unforgettable Director of Romantic Movies

Not Available

Hasmet, director of love stories, wants to make a film with a "social content". He makes a deal with the producer Abdulkadir, yet the actress Mujde Ar doesn't accept the leading role, as Hasmet expected. Hasmet gives the role to Jeyan. He starts to shoot with a very limited budget. In the meantime the producer Abdulkadir cheats everyone and runs away. Jeyan fancies Tarcan, who is the leading actor, but Hasmet himself is interested in Jeyan. He first fires both of the out of jealousy, but rehires them out of necessity. With great difficulties, he finally finishes the film. However, nobody appears in the gala and the crew does not like the movie at all. Hasmet feels suicidal, but a phone call brings him back to life: a producer wants him to make a romantic movie - just what he is the master of!