The Unhappy Hat

    Three divorced women (Ildiko Kishonti, Anna Nagy, and Margit Foldessy) square off to face a new existence as single parents with residual hang-ups from their failed marriages. One woman gets involved with a man who is still symbolically, if not umbilically attached to his mother, the second woman makes half-hearted attempts to get back together with her husband. The third woman calls her husband to say "Happy New Year" and he interprets the gist of her message as a veiled suicide threat -- rushing her quickly into a hospital for treatment. The mishaps and misadventures of the women are a telling commentary on the assumptions that marriage brings with it, and how to gain independence in spite of oneself.

