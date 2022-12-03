The Unheard Plea

Not Available

Draupadi, the epic heroine of Mahabharata, was a woman way ahead of her time. .Emerging from the sacred flames of the Yajna, she was raised to fulfil her father’s desire for revenge. Of unparalleled beauty, she was an epitome of femininity, compassion and virtue. Fiery, intense and emotional, she remains an icon of early feminism today. Draupadi,a woman who boldly acknowledged her sexuality. Fearless and outspoken, she dared to question the ordains of a patriarchal society. Her intelligence and knowledge of state affairs was considered no less than that of any Man at that time . Her skilfull use of intellect, time and again helped vanquish her tormentors and rescued her husbands from humiliation and misery.