Not Available

At once gritty and whimsical, The Unidentified follow Estlin, a passionate young journalist scraping by in New York City. As his frustration with his entry-level job at a local newspaper peaks, his disgruntled best friend, Brooke, leaves Brooklyn for Ohio. Set adrift, Estlin falls for Sophie, an elusive artist with an optimistic view on life. But as their romance blossoms, his high ideals and dogged pursuit of truth come into conflict with her tightly guarded secrets. The film is an exploration of idealism and apathy in today's youth culture and the vestiges of the social consciousness of the 1960s. In a climactic scene shot at a real anti-war protest in Washington D.C., Estlin must come to terms with what has been lost, what still remains and where he must go from here.