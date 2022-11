Not Available

Farmer Al Falfa and his dog try to have a private picnic, but Heckle & Jeckle decide to freeload. The usual hijinks ensue as the farmer and his dog try to get rid of the magpies. Eventually, the farmer gives them a stick of dynamite disguised as a hot dog. As they try to roast it, the farmer drives away in his car to avoid the explosion, but Heckle & Jeckle throw the dynamite into their car.