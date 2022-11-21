The Uniqueness of Man

Not Available

In this powerful presentation, British engineer Stuart Burgess describes some of the many unique design features of man, including arched feet, facial expressions, skillful hands, fine skin, intricate language, and an amazingly powerful brain. Each feature shows that we have not evolved from an ape-like animal but have been specifically created, and each feature shows that we are equipped for far more than survival. We are designed to perform skillful tasks so that we can be creative stewards of God's creation. We are also uniquely spiritual and emotional beings, and our ultimate purpose is to praise and fellowship with our Creator!