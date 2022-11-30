The United Nations 75 Years On

Not Available

As the UN turns 75 in 2020, this documentary takes you through the times and tides of this mighty organization and looks into its future. COVID-19 has changed life as we know it. When globalization is at a crossroads, where does the UN go from here? #UN75 By becoming the world's mightiest structure for peace and development, the organization has remained true to its founding mission despite the challenges and has made incredible advancement in maintaining global peace and security, promoting social progress and better standards of life, strengthening international law, and upholding human rights.