The United States Army Band

On the soundtrack, the US Army Band plays strains of "You're in the Army Now" and a full version of "The Caissons Go Rolling Along" as the films shows us a convoy of trucks and soldiers at work. Then, we go to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where we see and hear the Band play "Aura Lee," "Pack Up Your Troubles," and "It's a Long Way to Tipperary." Band members also sing the latter songs, but "Love Me Tender" isn't a number one song yet, so "Aura Lee" just gets a musical treatment. The film concludes with "Over There," played and sung, as we see news footage of the Army rolling in to Paris.