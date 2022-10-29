The Unity of All Things

Not Available

The adolescent sons of an expatriated Chinese physicist visit her in the United States, while she and her colleagues pursue the development of a massive particle collider with which to understand the origin of the Universe. A queer Science Fiction, that engages the utopian impulses of the genre, not through the imagining of another world, but through the rendering of this world as Other. All subjects are treated as alien, or as radical others, who search for, or advance different ideological, psychological, or sexual ideals of belonging. Subjects oscillate between the contemplation of past societal traumas and idealizations of futurity that refuse to synthesize or resolve, but instead reveal a troubling satire of the present.