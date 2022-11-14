The Unknown Tour

Not Available

Ruled by social media and internet fame, today's music industry has become much more about industry and much less about music. We judge music by the numbers associated with it, and often times we listen with our eyes. This phenomenon inspired a group of music industry dropouts to embark on a 10,000-mile tour through big cities and small towns in search of talented musicians that have fallen through the cracks. The mission is to create an album of original music, produced on the road in a collaborate manner, that tells the stories of our unsung musical heroes