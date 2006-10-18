Giuseppe Tornatore's suspenseful thriller "The Unknown Woman" won five David di Donatello's for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Music, and Best Cinematography. Irena, a Ukrainian woman coming to Italy looking for a job as a maid. She does everything she to become a beloved nanny for an adorable little girl Thea. However, that is just the very beginning of her unknown journey.
|Kseniya Rappoport
|Irena
|Michele Placido
|Muffa
|Piera Degli Esposti
|Gina
|Claudia Gerini
|Valeria Adacher
|Margherita Buy
|Avvocatessa di Irena
|Clara Dossena
|Tea Adacher
View Full Cast >