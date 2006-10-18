2006

The Unknown Woman

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2006

Studio

Manigolda Film

Giuseppe Tornatore's suspenseful thriller "The Unknown Woman" won five David di Donatello's for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Music, and Best Cinematography. Irena, a Ukrainian woman coming to Italy looking for a job as a maid. She does everything she to become a beloved nanny for an adorable little girl Thea. However, that is just the very beginning of her unknown journey.

Cast

Kseniya RappoportIrena
Michele PlacidoMuffa
Piera Degli EspostiGina
Claudia GeriniValeria Adacher
Margherita BuyAvvocatessa di Irena
Clara DossenaTea Adacher

View Full Cast >

Images