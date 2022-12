Not Available

My father is a Rabbi, a Chaplain and General in the US army; my boyfriend is a German Gentile. For years I've been scared to tell my father about my Gentile boyfriend, hiding and lying. Now, I'm plucking up the courage to accompany my father on one of his trips to army bases across the U.S.; Perhaps there, on foreign soil, I'll succeed in revealing the truth, and set my life free of this lie.