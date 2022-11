Not Available

In the 1980's, a group calling itself First Friday sprung fully formed from the imaginations of a group of Lesbians living in Roanoke, Virginia. It was the Reagan years and the Moral Majority was just down the road. Despite the political climate and spurred on by the pure serendipity of finding each other, the lesbians of First Friday created safe space and threw fantastic events for Lesbians including the annual Roanoke Valley Women's Retreat.