The Unspoken

Renowned Indian astrologer Jyotibhaskar Pandit Satyanarayan Chaturvedi, wishes a doctor, who is about to perform surgery on a woman, good luck, but also tells him that his patient is going to die. The doctor scoffs at this, and proceeds to the operation theatre. The patient dies, and the doctor is humbled before the astrologer. The astrologer lives with his wife, Devki, and an only son, Nandu. Nandu is of marriageable age, and he would like to see him get married to a woman named Indu Agnihotri. But Nandu loves another woman by the name of Sushma Chatopadhya and is determined to marry her. And then his father tells him that he is fated to have two wives in this lifetime - the first will die within eleven months of the marriage - and that's when he will re-marry. Modern-day educated Nandu must now decide to believe his father and let go of Sushma, or defy his astrological beliefs and marry her.