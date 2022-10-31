The Untitled Karthik Krishnan Project

Not Available

In a bustling office in Mumbai, Kartik Krishnan sits behind his desk coding HTML websites when he chances upon a blog on cinema featuring Independent filmmakers. This sparks his intentions to make his own short film, thus leading him to contact Srinivas Sunderrajan, an independent filmmaker who agrees to guide him through the process. As he begins piecing the story, cast and screenplay together, several inexplicable phenomena start emerging in his life including a sinister stalker dressed in official government clothing; and the sudden appearance of a strange future-telling antique toy. Troubled with these bizarre developments and the unresolved feelings that he harbours for Swara, his office colleague, Kartik embarks on an extraordinary journey that transcends love, life and logic itself.