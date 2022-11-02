The Untold Christmas Story

Not Available

Go behind the scenes for the untold story of what really happened in front and behind the cameras of the most popular Christmas movie ever made. Learn how the actors were cast, the secrets behind how your favorite scenes were shot (the Piggy Scene, Flagpole, The Bumbus Dogs, Santa's Slide, etc), see never-before-seen photos taken by the cast and crew and learn what scenes were cut out of the film. Plus witness how one man's dream to open the Christmas Story House to it's fans, lead to the first Christmas Story Convention ever.