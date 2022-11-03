The Untold Story III

Not Available

Unreleated to the celebrated pork-bun movies, this titled sequel returns to the roots of the original film: a true crime drama with satirical overtones. Inspector Lee (Danny Lee) and his team (including Monica Chan and Cheung Kwok-Keung) look into the mysterious disappearance of a seedy loan shark (Ken Lo), but find no real leads. Amazingly, the culprits fall into their laps. Four young men, led by Wong Wing-Man (Sam Lee) confess to the killing. Apparently, they were deep in debt, and found the murder of their friend to be the only way out. There is one problem, though: no physical evidence.