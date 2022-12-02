The Untold Story of Euro Disco

Not Available

Although born in the US in the early '70s, it was in Europe where disco music developed in a feverish way. It took shape of pure, enjoyable and intoxicating music that traveled from Germany, France, and Italy to elsewhere in the world. A new figure becomes the soul of the genre - the engineering producers and their synthesizer. They were the real composers and designers of unforgettable hits. In an exciting reviving one-off, the audience will get an overview of the context, the visionaries and the artists who made Euro disco eternal, such as Giorgio Moroder, Donna Summer and ABBA.