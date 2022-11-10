1987

The Untouchables

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 1987

Studio

Paramount

Young Treasury Agent Elliot Ness arrives in Chicago and is determined to take down Al Capone but it's not going to be easy, because Capone has the police in his pocket. Ness meets Jimmy Malone a veteran patrolman and probably the most honorable one in the force. He asks Malone to help him get Capone but Malone warns him that if he goes after Capone, he is going to war.

Cast

Sean ConneryJim Malone
Charles Martin SmithAgent Oscar Wallace
Andy GarciaAgent George Stone/Giuseppe Petri
Robert De NiroAl Capone
Richard BradfordPolice Chief Mike Dorsett
Jack KehoeWalter Payne

