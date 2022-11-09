The Upper Floor: 19 Year Old Slaves Fuck for Cum Competition

Not Available

Fresh young slaves use their submissive skills and hot bodies to compete for Aiden Star's affections and Marco's cum in the Service Slut Olympics. Acrobatic fucking, deep throating, pain tolerance, sexy begging, tight bondage and pussy eating are all categories in which these two sluts will be judged. It's Aiden's birthday after all, and she has a theory that all sex slaves fall into one category: Service Slave, or Slut Slave. Which of these two gorgeous slaves will win the title?